SANTA ANA (CBS SF & AP) — Dramatic bus dash cam video was released Tuesday by the transit officials of a car that went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a Southern California dental office.

Authorities said two people escaped serious injuries in the Sunday morning crash.

Daniel Sanchez was getting gas nearby when he heard a ‘big boom.’

“The car was coming down the street right here at a very high speed and I heard, I was putting gas, I heard a big boom and what it hit, it hit that, it hit there and it got launched,” he said.

Orange County fire officials say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana.

The sedan’s front half was wedged inside the building while the back half hung out about 10 feet above a sidewalk.

Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.

Crews used a specialized crane to remove the car from the building.

The driver admitted to authorities that he was on drugs at the time of the crash.

