ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — At least one major injury was reported in a crash Wednesday afternoon near the Somersville Town Center in Antioch, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District dispatcher said.

The crash was reported at 12:54 p.m. in the area of Somersville Road and Delta Fair Boulevard.

A sheriff’s deputy was following a suspect vehicle, but was not in active pursuit of it, when it collided with another car, sheriff’s officials said.

Antioch police said they responded to assist sheriff’s deputies in the crash, which prompted the closure of Somersville Road in both directions as well as the eastbound state Highway 4 off-ramp to Somersville Road.

Authorities did not immediately say how many people were injured in the crash or what their conditions are.

The Sheriff’s Department is handling the crash with assistance from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection.

