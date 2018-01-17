Filed Under:Burglary, Caught On Camera, San Ramon

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A man who busted into a home in San Ramon to steal property left behind a recording of his face and distinguishing tattoo on surveillance video.

San Ramon police tweeted the residential burglary happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.  6000 block of Murdock Way. just east of Windemere Parkway.

The suspect appeared to ring the doorbell, which is a smart doorbell-camera system from Ring. The video shows his face clearly as well as an elaborate tattoo on his right hand and fingers.

After getting no response from ringing the doorbell, police say he smashed a window of the house to get inside, stealing electronics and other valuables.

He was then picked up by someone driving a dark gray sedan – possibly Ford Fusion – with an Uber sticker on the windshield.

San Ramon Police urged anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch