SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A man who busted into a home in San Ramon to steal property left behind a recording of his face and distinguishing tattoo on surveillance video.
San Ramon police tweeted the residential burglary happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. 6000 block of Murdock Way. just east of Windemere Parkway.
The suspect appeared to ring the doorbell, which is a smart doorbell-camera system from Ring. The video shows his face clearly as well as an elaborate tattoo on his right hand and fingers.
After getting no response from ringing the doorbell, police say he smashed a window of the house to get inside, stealing electronics and other valuables.
He was then picked up by someone driving a dark gray sedan – possibly Ford Fusion – with an Uber sticker on the windshield.
San Ramon Police urged anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them.