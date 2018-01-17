(GOP.COM)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The winners of President Donald Trump’s so-called “2017 Fake News Awards” were announced on a blog post on GOP.com Wednesday night.

The blog post lists 10 winning instances of “fake news”: CNN is listed four times, The New York Times twice, and Newsweek, Time, The Washington Post and ABC are all listed once. It also calls all reporting done on Trump’s collusion with Russia fake news and winners of the “2017 Fake News Awards.”

But the post raises many questions about President Trump’s definition of fake news.

The blog post, presumably created by Trump, has no author.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The post gives the top spot to New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, for his theory that Trump’s presidential win would hurt the U.S. economy. Below that, presumably to counter Krugman’s theory, there is a headline stating “Paul Krugman Says Markets Will ‘Never’ Recover From Trump; Dow Hit Record High.”

But there’s no indication of where that headline originated. A Google search shows the headline was put out by The Daily Caller website.

The blog post also contains numerous headlines and images without attribution. It also uses opinion columns to counter news stories, tweets and editorials that President Trump purports to be fake.

The post states: “Studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative.” But it doesn’t cite the studies.

The awards do point to some instances when news organizations inaccurately reported on the President and, often times, issued corrections during 2017.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.