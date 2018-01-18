ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Authorities have arrested the driver of a stolen truck who was involved in a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s officials have identified the suspect driver of a stolen F-250 in the fatal collision as 23-year-old Noe Saucedo of Pittsburg. He was also hospitalized as a result of the collision.

The girl was a passenger in a Ford F-150 truck when it was hit by the truck being driven by Saucedo.

The incident began around 12:45 p.m. when the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen Ford F-250 in Pittsburg and a sheriff’s deputy spotted the truck shortly afterward on Bailey Road. The deputy followed the truck as it headed east on state Highway 4 but did not initially activate the emergency lights on his vehicle.

As the suspect took the off-ramp to Somersville Road, he allegedly accelerated quickly, prompting the deputy to activate his vehicle’s emergency lights, sheriff’s officials said.

Moments later, the truck went through a red light and collided with the Ford F-150 heading south.

The 4-year-old girl, a 2-year-old and a woman were taken to the hospital, where the 4-year-old girl died. Her identity has not been released.

The injured woman is the mother of the 2-year-old, however, it was not immediately clear if the woman is also the mother of the decedent.

Deputies have arrested Saucedo on suspicion of homicide and evading police. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility where he’s being held on $1 million bail.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Antioch police, the California Highway Patrol and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.