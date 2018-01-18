BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Former Cal women’s basketball star Layshia Clarendon has filed a lawsuit against the university alleging she was sexually assaulted by an athletic department employee nearly 10 years ago.

Clarendon, who now plays for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, filed the civil lawsuit against the UC Regents and Assistant Director Of Student Services Mohamed Muqtar in Alameda County Superior Court on Wednesday.

She later took to social media saying on Twitter she had filed the lawsuit because — “I want the shame to not be my own anymore, because it’s not my shame to carry, but it’s something that I’ve had to carry.”

She continued: “It’s a horrible thing to live in silence, to carry that pain and that weight and the guilt.”

In the civil suit, Clarendon claimed that Muqtar sexually assaulted her in his apartment during the 2009-2010 school year. The lawsuit said Muqtar invited Clarendon back to his apartment to watch a jazz concert video.

At some point, the suit claims, Clarendon excused herself to use the restroom. While inside, the suit said that Muqtar opened the door and assaulted Clarendon.

The suit stated that Clarendon’s injuries — which includes severe mental pain, shock and depression — were delayed until the spring of 2017.

The Cal athletics department issued a statement Wednesday saying it had not yet seen a copy of the suit.

“Our department policy states that once anyone in Cal Athletics is made aware of any instance or allegation of a violation of University policy involving a coach, staff member or student-athlete, those matters are referred to the appropriate departments on campus responsible for investigating them,” the statement read.

“Layshia holds a special place in our history for her contributions to Cal women’s basketball both on and off the court and we are saddened to hear of the allegations that are coming to light today,” the statement continued.

Muqtar has not commented on the suit.

My biggest hope is that he never does this to anyone else. That no one else has to suffer under his hand, or him violating their bodies again. That this would be the end of him assaulting people. #TimesUp — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) January 17, 2018