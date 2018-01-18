SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Olympic pairs figure skater Marissa Castelli will soon be reunited with her cherished skates and outfits that were stolen out of her family’s car while they were sight-seeing in San Francisco.

Castelli had competed in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose and was taking a day with her family to visit San Francisco. She parked her rented SUV outside a restaurant in Japantown and returned to find the windows smashed. Gone were several pieces of luggage, containing 2 custom-made figure skating dresses worth $1000 apiece.

After the incident, Castelli tweeted, “… A thief smashed the window to our rental car took a couple of bats, one of those bags contained my skates and my costumes. I am heartbroken.”

After a fun day hanging in San Francisco, we stopped for a quick bite in Japantown before heading to the airport. A thief smashed the window to our rental car took a couple bags, one of those bags contained my skates and my costumes. I am heartbroken.😥 — Marissa Castelli (@MarissaCastelli) January 9, 2018

On Tuesday, San Francisco police called Castelli to tell her they had recovered what appeared to be a skate guard and a notebook that belonged to her.

By Wednesday, they had followed up and were able to recover her skates and dresses. There was no word if any arrest had been made in the case.

Castelli told the San Francisco Chronicle that she had ordered new skates, but the dresses were one-of-a-kind.

“I know they’re just material things, but they have a lot of sentimental value,” she told the paper.