NAPA (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Napa man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in a shooting spree that shocked residents of the wine county community.

Authorities said Nicholas Angelo Zazzarino was being held in Napa County Jail without bail on the two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

While investigators have a timeline of Wednesday morning shootings, they still don’t know why Zazzarino turned the gun a 22-year-old acquaintance in a Starbuck’s parking lot and then shot a 66-year-old man on a West Napa street.

Both victims were rushed to Queen of the Valley Hospital and underwent surgery. They were expected to recover.

Napa police responded at 8:22 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Starbucks on Jefferson Street that left the first victim with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Investigators said they believe the victim and the gunman were acquaintances.



Napa Shooting (Courtesy of Napa Valley Register/ Sean Scully)

Zazzarino fled the scene in a green SUV.

Amanda McLean had just walked into a nearby Starbucks when the shooting took place.

“Right when we sat down, we heard a shot fired,” she told KPIX 5. “I knew it was a gunshot so I looked out the window real quick to see where it came from. We saw a guy with a long beard walk toward Starbucks, trying to get away from the guy (the gunman), and he got shot again.”

The shooting triggered a lockdown at Napa High School which is located across the street. Frightened students were forced to get under their desks. The lockdown was lifted at 9:45 a.m.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a second man who was in his 60s was shot in the vicinity of Baywood Lane and Maclennan Street in west Napa’s Linda Vista neighborhood.

“He was a 66-year-old man on his way home and he saw a guy looking over fences and acting suspicious,” said Napa Police Captain Patrick Manzer. “So he asked what he was doing and that’s when the suspect shot him.”

Police said the suspect and the second victim did not know each other.

In a Facebook post, Nickole Iadarola said the police then arrested the suspected gunman in her parking lot off Lincoln Avenue without incident.

“He walked out of the Brown Street Gallery,” said Iadarola. “He walked out with his hands up in our parking lot [our address is 1100 Lincoln Ave].”