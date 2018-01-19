SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was fatally gunned down late Friday afternoon in San Francisco’s Sunset District and police are now seeking a suspect, who they’re describing as “armed and dangerous.”

Around 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 1800 block of 34th Avenue, according to police.

There, officers found a 65-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers tried to provide aid to the woman, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police were unable to locate the suspect. He’s been identified as 67-year-old Winston Hue.

Hue is described as an Asian man with black hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, according to police.

Police believe he may be driving a blue Kia Sol with the California license plate 5BJY341.

Anyone who sees Hue is urged to stay call 911 immediately and refrain from approaching him, as he may be armed.

