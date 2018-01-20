MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A woman died in a fire in a condominium building Saturday morning in Martinez, a fire marshal for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The two-alarm fire was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the first block of Farm Lane, Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

When firefighters arrived they found out there was a fire in an upstairs unit of a 12-unit condominium building.

Firefighters searched the unit and found a woman inside. Marshall said once firefighters got her outside she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was under control by about 7:50 a.m. and it was kept to the one unit. Marshall said it caused about $600,000 of damage.

Eight to 12 people were displaced because four units are uninhabitable now.

One firefighter suffered a minor medical emergency during the fire. Marshall said the firefighter was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The victim’s name won’t be released until she’s been identified and her family is told.

Marshall said fire officials do not believe the fire is suspicious. The cause is under investigation.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.