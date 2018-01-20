FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 44-year-old Woodland man has been arrested for attacking an elderly Fairfield man with machete leaving him in life-threatening condition and hacking off his thumb, authorities said.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the area of Abernathy Road at Rockville Road Friday morning on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

A 911 caller told deputies that Brandon Foster of Woodland had just attacked a 74-year-old Fairfield man with a machete and then fled the scene.

Within moments, deputies arrived at the location and discovered the victim, who was seriously injured suffering from major lacerations over his entire body. Deputies provided for the victim and stood by with him until medical professionals arrived on scene.

Prior to being transported to a local hospital for his injuries, investigators said, the victim and witnesses gave a detailed description of Foster and his last known direction of travel.

They told deputies that Foster was messing with the victim’s breaker box and trying to turn off the power to the residence. When the victim made contact, Foster turned towards them and they saw Foster was holding a machete in his hand. Without further provocation, Foster began attacking the victim with the machete.

The victim received multiple lacerations from the machete on the back of his head, neck, right forearm and his left thumb.

Deputies and allied agencies established a perimeter of the area and began an extensive yard to yard K9 search for Foster. At approximately 10:30 am, Foster was located hiding in a nearby orchard along the machete utilized in the attack.

Foster was arrested and transported to the Solano County Jail for booked for attempted murder and other charges.

The victim was admitted into a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for his injuries. Unfortunately his severed thumb was not able to be repaired and

was amputated. After surgery the victim was admitted into a local Intensive Care Unit.

This investigation is still ongoing and active. For witness information regarding this incident please forward your questions to Solano County Sheriff Investigations Detective Ronnie Sefried at (707) 784-7050.