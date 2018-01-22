BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police Monday identified three suspects — including one who is still being sought — in a shooting Wednesday in Belmont that left a man injured.

A juvenile and 18-year-old Daniel Martinez of East Palo Alto have been arrested, while 19-year-old Jose Sanchez of East Palo Alto is at large, according to police.

Police said if anyone sees Sanchez, they should avoid approaching him and call 911.

The shooting occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Chula Vista Drive and police believe it stemmed from a narcotics deal.

The victim was outside a home when three suspects in an SUV drove up and one occupant opened fire.

Police said the victim is a 19-year-old Belmont man and he is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with information about where Sanchez is or about the shooting is asked to call (650) 595-7400 or (650) 598-3000 to leave an anonymous tip.

