(KPIX) — The Giants added another new name to their 2018 lineup, agreeing to a deal with 30-year-old outfielder Austin Jackson.

San Francisco had baseball’s 29th ranked offense in 2017 and managed to win only 98 games. Team brass vowed to beef up the bat rack in October and have since traded for all-stars Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen to go with the signing of Jackson.

Jackson played in 85 games last season with the Cleveland Indians and had a .318 batting average. His best season came back in 2012 when he hit .300 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI for the Detroit Tigers.

Jackson’s deal with the Giants will reportedly be for two-years worth six million. He could share time in center field with Giants prospect Steven Duggar.

