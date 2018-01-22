WALNUT CREEK (KPIX 5) — Starting Monday, Californians can start applying for the federally compliant “Real ID.”

The state expects millions of Californians to head into DMV offices and apply for the ID over the next two and half years.

Starting on October 1, 2020, the current California driver’s license won’t be accepted at federal checkpoints. Instead, the Real ID can be used to board domestic flights and enter secure federal facilities.

• DMV Information On Applying For Real ID

“I travel a lot for work, in the US as well, so having the real ID was necessary for me,” said Tina Logan Falcone, who was among the first Californians in line for the federal compliant ID.

The state is expecting 60 percent of people with a California driver’s license or ID card to apply.

To apply for the Real ID, residents have to go in person to the DMV with proof of identity such as a birth certificate or passport, two items proving residency such as a mortgage statement or utility bill, and proof of a valid Social Security number.

“Customers have to make that choice,” DMV spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez told KPIX 5. “Do I need a real ID? And do I want to come in and get one? Or do I not need one so I won’t do it, or I’m going to use my passport because I don’t want to bother.”

With an estimated 20 million Californians expected to get the Real ID, DMV officials urge customers to make an appointment ahead of time.