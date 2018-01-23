HAYWARD (CBS SF) — On the one-year anniversary of his death, family members and friends of a Hayward High School football player are asking for the public’s help in identifying those who are responsible for his shooting death.

Lamar Murphy, 16, was shot in the area of Princeton Street and Smalley Avenue just north of Hayward in unincorporated Alameda County at about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2017, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that lead to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for Murphy’s death, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said.

Murphy reportedly was shot while he was riding his bicycle to a corner store near his family’s home, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s officials said, “We really need help to solve this case. Lamar was only 16 years old when he was senselessly gunned down on our streets.”

They said, “No family should ever lose a child this way. If you know anything please help us solve this case. You can remain anonymous.”

Sheriff’s officials said anyone with information about the shooting should call investigators at (510) 667-3636.

In 2014, Murphy participated in the Bay Valley Gridiron youth football league as a defensive end on the Hayward Earthquakes team, according to the league’s founder, Chirika Gates.

After that, the Earthquakes become a part of the Snoop Youth Football League started by rapper Snoop Dogg as it expanded to Northern California.

The program is for children between 6 and 14 years old and participants frequently go on to play in local high schools, Gates said.

Shortly after Murphy was killed, Gates described him as a good and respectful player in the league and called the killing a senseless crime.

