VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A couple of Good Samaritans rescued an abandoned dog they found abandoned in a Vallejo cemetery Thursday night.
The dog was tied to the fence at the Sunrise Memorial Cemetery located in the 2200 block of Sacramento Street, according to the Humane Society of the North Bay. Temperatures that night were in the low 40s.
The couple took the dog into their home overnight to keep it warm until the shelter opened the next morning.
In a Facebook post, the shelter praised the couple, and said the male pit mix will need some medical treatment and “lots of TLC, but he is already wiggling and wagging his tail.” They gave him the name, “Shadow.”
The Good Samaritans already have 4 dogs, but plan to sponsor Shadow’s adoption fee when he’s ready for his forever home.
The shelter says it has placed Shadow on ‘stray hold’ until Thursday. Then he will be available to foster or adopt.
For more information, contact the Humane Society of the North Bay at (707) 645-7905.