By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Legendary post-punk vocalist and one of the founders of the influential British band Bauhaus Peter Murphy kicks off a three-week residency at the Chapel in San Francisco’s Mission District this Friday night.

The extended engagement presented by the Chapel and concert promoter (((folkYEAH!))) Presents was set feature Murphy headlining 15 concerts last summer, but was postponed after doctors discovered nodules on Murphy’s vocal cords. Treatment of the nodules and the extended period of recovery following treatment required that the concerts be rescheduled.

Murphy recorded a video with a message for his fans explaining the issue that was shared on YouTube in April of last year.

New dates for January and February were announced, but this week the government shutdown led to a delay in processing Murphy’s visa. The club decided to preemptively reschedule the first two performances on January 23-24 — concerts featuring the singer performing Should the World Fail to Fall Apart in its entirety — to be rescheduled to February 1 (refunds are available from the Chapel for those who can’t make the rescheduled concert). By way of consolation, the club will be hosting two free nights with noted San Francisco selector DJ Omar playing deep cuts from throughout Murphy’s career in place of those first two performances.

Murphy and his Bauhaus collaborators — guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins and bassist David J — laid the groundwork for post-punk and gothic rock for decades to come with the four studio albums they released between their founding in 1978 and the band’s dissolution in 1983.

While the other members of Bauhaus would start the successful bands Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets, Murphy went on to launch a solo career in 1986 with his debut album Should the World Fail to Fall Apart. That album received wide critical acclaim, with subsequent efforts like Love Hysteria and his biggest commercial hit Deep expanding his audience with some of his first chart hits.

Bauhaus would eventually reunite for several rapturously received tours and one final album — the celebrated swan song Go Away White in 2008 that led to a last acrimonious split — but Murphy has remained the most prolific member of the group, whether embarking on extensive tours or producing solo recordings. Last year, the singer released a new live album entitled Bare-Boned and Sacred that was captured at a show during his Stripped Tour that featured Murphy performing with pared down backing of just a guitarist and bassist/violinist.

Murphy headlined a concert for that tour at the Chapel last December and was taken by the venue. For the upcoming residency, the singer will be performing one of the albums from his discography in its entirety each night in addition to playing other songs from throughout his career. The residency will come to a fitting close with three nights of Murphy performing a special “Mr. Moonlight” set of classic Bauhaus songs with the band’s original bassist David J appearing as a special guest. A variety of bands including Opium Sabbah, the Bad Signs, Rachael Sage, Jill Tracy, Soriah, Blacksage and Plume Varia will be opening the shows. For tickets and more detailed information, visit the Chapel website.

The complete schedule of the career-spanning residency dates appears below:

January 26 – Love Hysteria

January 27 – Love Hysteria SOLD OUT

Januaryy 30 – Deep with a special encore of songs from Love Hysteria

January 31 – Deep

February 1 – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart (tickets from Jan. 23-24 honored)

February 2 – Deep

February 3 – Deep

February 4 – Holy Smoke

February 7 – Cascade

February 9 – Dust

February 10 – Ninth

February 11 – Stripped

February 14 – “Mr. Moonlight” (Bauhaus set with original member David J on bass)

February 15 – “Mr. Moonlight” (Bauhaus set with original member David J on bass) SOLD OUT

February 16 – “Mr. Moonlight” (Bauhaus set with original member David J on bass) SOLD OUT

Peter Murphy Residency

January 26-February 16, 8 p.m. $45-$220

The Chapel