SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One driver died and another suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon as a result of a crash that led to a wildland fire at the edge of McLaren Park in San Francisco, according to police and firefighters.
The two-vehicle collision was reported at 1:06 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mansell Street near Visitacion Avenue.
One of the vehicles was headed east on Mansell while another was headed west. The two vehicles made contact, but it was not immediately clear whether it was a “head-on collision,” Officer Giselle Linnane said.
The fire was brought under control, according to firefighters.