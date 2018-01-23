SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors are replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
They say they want to honor Native American people and condemn the atrocities they suffered.
Los Angeles and Minneapolis are among the dozens of cities, along with some states and universities, that already have renamed the holiday to celebrate people who were here before the arrival of Christopher Columbus.
But Tuesday’s vote has upset some Italian Americans who say they’re losing the October holiday meant to celebrate their unique heritage.
The vote was 10-to-1 with Supervisor Aaron Peskin voting no. He represents the historically Italian North Beach neighborhood.
Supervisor Norman Yee said he hopes the board can find a way to honor Italian Americans.