SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police and animal control officers are investigating a pit bull attack in San Francisco’s Mission District that left a dog and the dog’s owner injured Thursday, according to authorities.

According to Animal Care and Control Department Director Virginia Donahue told KPIX the incident happened Thursday morning when a woman was walking her dog to the SPCA office on 15th Street. A male grey pit bull terrier that was on a leash broke free near 16th and Harrison streets and attacked both the woman and her pet.

The woman and the dog were both bitten, Donahue said. There was no word on how severely they were injured. San Francisco police and animal control officers were called to the scene and the dog was taken into Animal Care and Control custody.

A KPIX camera was there when the dog was loaded into the back of an Animal Care and Control vehicle by his apparent owner.

Donahue said that there would be a hearing to justify whether animal control officers had the legal right to impound the animal, followed by a vicious and dangerous dog hearing in the next few weeks that would determine a course of action as to possible restrictions for the dog.