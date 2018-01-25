Filed Under:Animal Care and Control Department, Dog attack, Mission District, San Francisco, San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police and animal control officers are investigating a pit bull attack in San Francisco’s Mission District that left a dog and the dog’s owner injured Thursday, according to authorities.

According to Animal Care and Control Department Director Virginia Donahue told KPIX the incident happened Thursday morning when a woman was walking her dog to the SPCA office on 15th Street. A male grey pit bull terrier that was on a leash broke free near 16th and Harrison streets and attacked both the woman and her pet.

The woman and the dog were both bitten, Donahue said. There was no word on how severely they were injured. San Francisco police and animal control officers were called to the scene and the dog was taken into Animal Care and Control custody.

sf dog attack Authorities Investigate Pit Bull Attack In San Franciscos Mission

Pit bull involved in SF dog attack (CBS)

A KPIX camera was there when the dog was loaded into the back of an Animal Care and Control vehicle by his apparent owner.

Donahue said that there would be a hearing to justify whether animal control officers had the legal right to impound the animal, followed by a vicious and dangerous dog hearing in the next few weeks that would determine a course of action as to possible restrictions for the dog.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch