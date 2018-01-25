ARBUCKLE (CBS/AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Northern California took a suspect into custody regarding a suspicious dead body found in a residential freezer Thursday morning.
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Department said it responded before dawn Thursday to a report of a human body found in a freezer in a home in Arbuckle, 48 miles northwest of Sacramento.
Detectives backed by a search warrant found the unidentified body inside a chest freezer inside a bedroom in an attached residence on the property.
Deputies say they also found evidence of a crime scene and, on their Facebook page, announced had taken a subject into custody Thursday afternoon.
They say there is no active threat to the public.
