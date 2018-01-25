Filed Under:Arbuckle, Body Found, Colusa County, Crime, Sheriff's Department

ARBUCKLE (CBS/AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Northern California took a suspect into custody regarding a suspicious dead body found in a residential freezer Thursday morning.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Department said it responded before dawn Thursday to a report of a human body found in a freezer in a home in Arbuckle, 48 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Detectives backed by a search warrant found the unidentified body inside a chest freezer inside a bedroom in an attached residence on the property.

Deputies say they also found evidence of a crime scene and, on their Facebook page, announced had taken a subject into custody Thursday afternoon.

They say there is no active threat to the public.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch