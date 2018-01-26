SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A South Bay father has been in jail for months after being taking into custody when he was tracked by ICE agents while dropping his daughter off at day care.

That man, San Jose resident Fernando Carrillo, got a huge showing of support in San Francisco Friday.

Lourdes Garraza posted a picture of her three daughters on Facebook Christmas Day with the caption, “One elf short.”

It had been nearly two months since her husband Carrillo was detained by ice agents on October 11th.

“I have been left to be a single mom to three girls,” said Garraza. “It’s taken a toll on me physically, emotionally, financially. We’re devastated.”

The father of three has been held at the West County Detention Center in Richmond for the past three months.

Friday, immigration activists rallied in support of Carrillo outside the ICE office in San Francisco. They say the Trump administration’s immigration policy is capricious and cruel and gives little regard to the family – who are all U.S. citizens – who he leaves behind.

“They’re not criminals. They don’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this. It’s just been very hard,” said daughter Bella Carillo.

ICE officials released a statement that said in part: “Department of Homeland Security (DHS) databases show Mr. Carrillo has been removed to his native Mexico three times since 2003. Records indicate Mr. Carrillo also has prior criminal convictions, including possession of fraudulent identification and driving under the influence. Mr. Carrillo remains in ICE custody while his immigration court proceedings are ongoing.”