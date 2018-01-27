SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A Bay Area mom’s photos of nasty conditions at a San Jose meat market are going viral. Now the store is doing ‘damage control.’

Loretta Seto’s reaction to seeing how raw meat was handled at her local Ranch 99 Market in San Jose was immediate and visceral.

“Kids can easily get sick. So, my first thought was just to protect other moms and kids out there,” says Seto.

“It’s just slabs of pork just plopped into the shopping cart and it was being wheeled in through the front door and my first thought was this is absolutely disgusting.”

Disgusting and unsanitary, which is why Seto says she snapped the photos and posted them online. She hopes they well serve as a warning to other parents who might unknowingly expose themselves either to the contaminated carts or questionable meat.

“My instinct as a parent was to tell other parents, ‘Beware of this shopping carts.’ Who knows if the put the carts right back without sanitizing it or pressure washing it,” says Seto.

The photos went viral and were shared, liked and posted on websites like Yelp, where they were eventually noticed by the supermarket chain.

Ranch 99 has issued an apology online.

“We are very sorry to know about this incident. Please know that 99 Ranch Market is committed to food safety. We are investigating this case and have filed a complaint to the meat vendor.”

Seto says the apology is encouraging but also believes some independent, outside agency like the Health Department should investigate, as well.

“Just wheeling in through the front door,” she says shaking her head. “It’s just gross.”

Seto points out that the carts came from a nearby Costco. The big box chain responded, saying all of the carts at its northeast San Jose store are being sanitized.