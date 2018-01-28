SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A man died after a townhouse went up in flames in Santa Clara early Sunday morning.
The fire engulfed the building at 1030 Clyde Avenue near Loch Lomond Street shortly after 2:00 a.m.
“This is a stubborn fire — fire got into the attic and spread laterally to one of the units. We were fortunate to keep it to half of the building, looks like we’ll save about two homes there. But, unfortunately, it was a tough fire and looks like it’s gonna take about half of this building,” Santa Clara fire chief Bill Kelly said.
Fire officials said crews were able to pull one person out.
Firefighters attempted to revive that man at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Fire officials say everyone else was able to escape safely.
No word on what may have caused the fire.