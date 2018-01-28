Filed Under:Identity Evropa, Sanctuary City, White Supremacists, Yerba Buena Island Tunnel

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A neo-Nazi activist organization claimed credit online for a sign mocking San Francisco’s policy on undocumented immigrants which was hung over the Yerba Buena Island tunnel on Sunday morning.

The sign, reading “Danger Sanctuary City Ahead,” greeted westbound motorists heading into the city on the Bay Bridge.

It was apparently placed by “Identity Evropa,” which has been identified as a white supremacist organization and is designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

Identity Evropa posted photos of the sign on its Twitter account.

The sign was quickly removed.

Comments (2)
  1. Bill Carter says:
    January 28, 2018 at 11:30 am

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is a hate group.

