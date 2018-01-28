SALINAS (CBS SF) — Two people were killed in a shooting Saturday evening in Salinas and the suspects remain at large, according to police.

At 7:30 p.m., a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to several gunshots coming from the 1100 block of Granada Avenue. As officers responded to the scene, several people called police to report two victims of a shooting at a home, police said.

Officers arrived at the home and found a man and a woman, both 38 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to Natividad Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead while in surgery, police said.

An investigation revealed that the victims, who were cousins, were attending a gathering at the home.

As several people assembled in the garage, two male suspects approached the home from the street and fired several rounds into the garage, striking both victims. No one else was injured, police said.

The suspects fled south on Granada Avenue toward Rosarita Drive.

Police said the suspects may have entered a vehicle.

The fatalities are the second and third homicides of the year in the city of Salinas, police said. The victims’ names are not being released until the next of kin are notified.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, but it is being investigated as gang-related.

Anyone with information about the shooting or a vehicle that may have fled the area is asked to contact Detective Ruben Sanchez at (831) 758-7927 or rubens@ci.salinas.ca.us, or Detective Gabriel Gonzalez at (831) 758-7127.

Anonymous tips can be called to police at (831) 775-4222 or the WE-TIP line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

