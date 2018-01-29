SANTA CLARA (CBS) – Elon Musk’s latest line of products kicked up a stir on social media over the weekend including several references to a zombie apocalypse.

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur supreme’s tunneling startup Boring Co. announced on its website that it was now accepting preorders for a $500 high-tech flamethrower.

And early Monday, Musk took to Twitter to say the company had taken in 7,000 pre-orders for the devices — a cool $3.5 million. The company has reportedly built 20,000 of the devices and will allegedly begin shipping them in the spring.

7k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2018

Musk even took one of the devices on a test spin on a video posted on Instagram.

But the Boring Company website’s marketing language had many wondering if the announcement was Musk was just having some good-natured fun.

“Guaranteed to liven up any party!” website pitches of the device. “The world’s safest flamethrower!”

“Fire extinguisher sold separately (for exorbitant amounts of money),” it continues. “Before shipping, aspiring flamethrower aficionados will be sent a terms and conditions rhyme for review and acceptance” and “May not be used on Boring Company decorative lacquered hay bales or Boring Company dockside munitions warehouses.”

Over the weekend, Musk touted the flamethrower as a weapon of choice in a future zombie apocalypse.

When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

And followed with this tweet.