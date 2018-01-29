CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay on Monday arrested a man in a suspicious vehicle after he was found to have marijuana for sale and a stolen firearm, according to authorities.
Concord police officers were dispatched to Bluerock Court Monday afternoon following a call from a concerned neighbor about a male sleeping in a vehicle that was not known to the area and had been parked for several hours.
Upon arrival, the investigating officer noted the driver was still asleep behind the wheel and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle.
The officer woke up the individual and asked him for proof of insurance, but instead the suspect reached over to the glove compartment and locked it. While searching the glove box, the officer found a stolen firearm recovery. The police officer also found marijuana, evidence of sales and a knife.
Concord police said the suspect was placed under arrest and his vehicle was towed out of the neighborhood.
Authorities also thanked the watchful neighbor for providing the tip that got a stolen gun off of the streets.