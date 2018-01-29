SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least two people have been shot in San Francisco’s Bayview District Monday, according to police.

At 2:21 p.m., officers heard shots being fired near Third Street and Palou Avenue, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said.

There, officers found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds and they were taken to a hospital. Information about their condition was not immediately available.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting, according to Rueca.

Residents were being asked to avoid the area while police investigate the case.

Witnesses reported a group of teenage boys were shooting at each other in the area, but the report was not confirmed by police.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the incident may cause delays on the T-Third light rail and 23, 24, 44, and 54 bus lines.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.