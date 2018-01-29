SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose confirmed that they were investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.
A police spokesman said that the officer-involved shooting happened at around 3 p.m. on the 800 block of Feller Avenue in San Jose.
Currently there is no word about the condition of the person shot or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Video shot by Chopper 5 showed over a dozen police units including two heavily armored tactical vehicles at the scene.
Authorities appeared to be going door-to-door with guns drawn to at least two homes in the area. At one of the homes, a woman who appeared to have blood on her hands and on the red t-shirt she was wearing was walked away from a home and taken to a waiting ambulance.
Police remain on the scene investigating the shooting incident. Authorities will provide additional details as they become available.