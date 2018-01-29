Filed Under:Ballet Instructor arrested, Child molestation, Daly City, San Mateo, Sexual assault, Viktor Kabaniaev, Westlake

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) –A ballet instructor from San Mateo has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation, and investigators with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are asking anyone with additional information about the case to come forward.

Viktor Nikolaevich Kabaniaev was working at Westlake School for the Performing Arts in Daly City at the time of his arrest, but he has also worked in Contra Costa County.

Kabaniaev, 54, was arrested on a warrant for 16 counts of sexually assaulting a child under 14 associated with events that allegedly occurred in Contra Costa County.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call (925) 256-3541.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch