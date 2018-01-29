SAN MATEO (CBS SF) –A ballet instructor from San Mateo has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation, and investigators with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are asking anyone with additional information about the case to come forward.
Viktor Nikolaevich Kabaniaev was working at Westlake School for the Performing Arts in Daly City at the time of his arrest, but he has also worked in Contra Costa County.
Kabaniaev, 54, was arrested on a warrant for 16 counts of sexually assaulting a child under 14 associated with events that allegedly occurred in Contra Costa County.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call (925) 256-3541.
