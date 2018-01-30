RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A fire at a Richmond scrap metal yard producing a large cloud of smoke Tuesday evening has led to an expanded shelter-in-place order, according to authorities.

Richmond Fire Department said the air quality was unhealthy and unsafe in North Richmond.

The blaze was first reported at 5:08 p.m. at Sims Metal Management at 600 South Fourth Street, Capt. Rico Rincon said.

The Richmond Fire Department tweeted out about the fire at about 5:45 p.m.

Fire @ Sims Metal. Shelter in Place. Nystrom Village. 23rd to Harbor Way/Wright Blvd. to Ohio. — Richmond Fire, CA (@RFDCAOnline) January 31, 2018

According to Rincon, a pile of scrap metal about 20-feet high caught fire.

Residents in nearby neighborhoods are being asked to shelter-in-place as firefighters try to put out the fire. Those locations include 23rd Street to Harbour Way and Wright Avenue to Ohio Avenue.

The shelter-in-place order was expanded about an hour later to include Atchison Village and the Iron Triangle in North Richmond.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the shelter-in-place was extended even further to the area between Garrard Blvd to the west, Ohio Street to the north, 1st Street to the East and West Cutting Blvd to the South.

At about 9:15 p.m., the area of Chevron Way and Castro Street was also ordered to shelter-in-place.

Additionally, residents are being advised to close windows and doors. The fire department is asking residents to also turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans.

The fire department also encouraged residents to close fireplace dampers that are not being used and vents, cover cracks around doors or windows with tape or damp towels.

The Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Incident Response Team is monitoring the air quality in the area, according to Rincon.

Update to Shelter in Place due to heavy smoke from fire in Richmond. The Shelter-in-Place has been extended. For more information go to: https://t.co/eyxYXfAVGp — Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) January 31, 2018

Fire officials said residents should remain sheltered indoors until they receive further official instructions.