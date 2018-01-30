ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old Rohnert Park woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges after she slammed her car into a public safety officer’s patrol car late Monday night, authorities said.

Rohnert Park Public Safety Department said its officers responded to a 911 call at 10:25 p.m. from a victim who said a gray Honda Odyssey had just run into the back of her car at the intersection of Commerce Boulevard and Golf Course Drive.

When the victim tried to exchange information with the driver of the Honda, the driver returned to her vehicle and left the area. The victim was able to get the Honda’s license plate number as it fled.

Officers responded to the scene to assist the victim and look for the Honda. That’s when dispatch informed the officers that the Honda was in

the 1300 block of Jasmine Circle.

According to public safety officials, a sergeant responded to that address and found the Honda. It had front-end damage and was driving toward

him.

The sergeant activated his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights in an attempt to get the Honda’s driver to stop. The driver failed to stop and the Honda crashed into the front of the sergeant’s vehicle.

The driver was quickly detained. She was identified as 22-year-old Andromeda Hartwell of Rohnert Park. Her male passenger was also detained and identified as 34-year-old Sergio Johnston of Santa Rosa.

Police said that after being detained, Hartwell was allegedly combative and began to kick in an effort to get away from officers. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she allegedly bit a paramedic who was assisting in moving Hartwell on a hospital bed.

Hartwell has been booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and for assaulting a paramedic,