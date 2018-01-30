SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Mega box store Walgreens has come under intense scrutiny by Northern California law enforcement after allegations of inaccurate price scanning, and “sell by” violations for infant formula and medication.
Without admitting wrongdoing, Walgreens has agreed to pay $2,250,000 in civil penalties and costs to Santa Clara, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties as part of the settlement.
According to investigators, Walgreens violated laws that prohibit selling expired infant formula and baby food. They say scanner inspections reveal the store charged customers more than the lowest posted or advertised price for goods. They
The judgement, issued on January 29 is a result of a civil action brought by the District Attorneys of Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Santa Cruz counties. It replaces an earlier one in 2013 against the store for pricing violations.
In addition, Walgreens agreed to institute a “compliance program” to address the violations. That includes removal of expired product from the shelves, and ensuring customers are charged accurate prices.