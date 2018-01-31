SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police investigating a violent robbery reported last year seized drugs, guns and more than a quarter-million dollars in cash when they served a search warrant two weeks ago in San Francisco’s Balboa Terrace neighborhood.

Officers from the Taraval station responded to a report of a battery at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Ocean Avenue at 9:41 p.m. Oct. 1.

A 58-year-old man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he survived and has since been released.

Investigators determined that two suspects approached the victim from behind and punched him in the head repeatedly.

Then on Jan. 16 they served a warrant in the 300 block of San Leandro Way, allegedly finding $275,000 in cash, an AR-15 style rifle, a

shotgun and a handgun, as well as unspecified narcotics.

The suspect wasn’t there at the time, but a suspect identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Adams self-surrendered to the Gang Task Force on Tuesday, according to police.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, battery causing serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance for sale

and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

They allege that Adams is a known member of a motorcycle gang.

The second suspect remains at large and detectives are working to identify that individual. They’re asking anyone with information pertaining to that investigation to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444.

