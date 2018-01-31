YUBA GAP, Placer County (CBS 13) — Highway 20 has been closed near Interstate 80 due to a fiery head-on crash and explosion six miles west of Yuba Gap, according to Caltrans.
CBS Sacramento is reporting that eastbound Highway 20 is shut down at Scott’s Flat Road in Nevada City and westbound at Interstate 80. At around 10 a.m., a tow truck and a fuel tanker truck collided head-on, causing the tanker truck to explode, according to the CHP.
First responders say the fire from the wreckage was so intense, they couldn’t even get close to it.
Firefighters with Cal Fire are on the scene preventing the spread of the flames. A spokesperson says the tanker, which continues to leak, was carrying 12,000-15,000 gallons of fuel.
The scene of the crash is roughly between Nyack and Cisco Grove.
The Placer County Sheriff’s office has said there is no estimated time to reopen the highway. The Placer County Sheriff also tweeted video of the fire still burning.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.