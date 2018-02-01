By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Brought together by a love for hard-rock hits, the all-star local covers outfit the Butlers delivers an array of radio staples and album cuts from bands like Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy, Queen and more at the Chapel Friday night.

Founded by guitarists Billy Rowe (a veteran of ’80s SF metal band Jetboy) and Craig Behrhorst (who played with Ruffians, another Bay Area metal act from the same era), the Butlers specialize in playing the blues-based rock songs from the ’70s that inspired their respective bands. The band is filled out by musicians who have put in time with such local institutions as thrash-metal icons Exodus and Death Angel, sleazy punk merchants American Heartbreak and hard rockers Immigrant.

The players’ collective connections in the music world also has led the band to welcoming a number of heavyweights onstage to perform, including former Ted Nugent singer Derek St. Holmes and longtime Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens. Frequently included on bills alongside other tribute bands, the Butlers reputation for putting on raucous, good time shows has led to spots opening for groups like Ratt, the late guitarist Ronnie Montrose’s band Gamma and L.A. Guns. For this bargain $5 show at the Chapel Friday night, the band will be joined by veteran SF punk crew Flexx Bronco.

The Butlers with Flexx Bronco

Friday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. $5

The Chapel