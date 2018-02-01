Filed Under:BART, Delays, Morning Commute, Transportation

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A BART maintenance truck designed to travel on the transit system’s rail line derailed early Thursday, triggering major delays on the Fremont-Warm Springs line, authorities said.

While major delays were reported on the line impacted, other trains were experiencing only minor delays as the Thursday morning commute begins in earnest.

Chopper 5 over the scene of repairs after a BART maintenance vehicle derailed between the South Hawyard and Union City stations, February 1, 2018. (CBS)

Chopper 5 over the scene of repairs after a BART maintenance vehicle derailed between the South Hawyard and Union City stations, February 1, 2018. (CBS)

BART officials said the truck — which was still disabled on the northbound line on the Fremont-Warm Springs route at 6 a.m. — also damaged the third rail that powers the trains. Repairs to the third rail will continue well into the morning hours.

The truck derailed at around 3:20 a.m. The cause has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.

Transit officials have been forced to single-track trains between the South Hayward and Union City stations.

There was no estimate as to when the service would return to its normal schedule.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch