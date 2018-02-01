HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A BART maintenance truck designed to travel on the transit system’s rail line derailed early Thursday, triggering major delays on the Fremont-Warm Springs line, authorities said.
While major delays were reported on the line impacted, other trains were experiencing only minor delays as the Thursday morning commute begins in earnest.
BART officials said the truck — which was still disabled on the northbound line on the Fremont-Warm Springs route at 6 a.m. — also damaged the third rail that powers the trains. Repairs to the third rail will continue well into the morning hours.
The truck derailed at around 3:20 a.m. The cause has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.
Transit officials have been forced to single-track trains between the South Hayward and Union City stations.
There was no estimate as to when the service would return to its normal schedule.