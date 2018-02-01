Filed Under:Assault, BART, Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Richmond man was arrested Wednesday in Berkeley for allegedly striking a 5-year-old child who accidentally bumped into him on a BART train, according to police with the transit agency.

Raymond Benson, 19, was taken into custody on suspicion of willful harm to a child as well as battery on a transit passenger around 9:25 a.m.

The 5-year-old victim was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Details about the child’s condition were not immediately available.

