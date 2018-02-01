LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school classroom Thursday morning and police arrested a female student suspect, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head was transported to a trauma center in critical but stable condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A 15-year-old girl struck in the wrist by a bullet was taken to a hospital in fair condition, a department statement said.

A 30-year-old woman who was not shot suffered unspecified minor injuries, the statement said.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 9 a.m. at Salvador B. Castro Middle School just west of the city’s downtown, police said.

Television news footage showed a girl with dark hair and wearing a sweatshirt being led out of the school in handcuffs a short time later.

“With the suspect in custody the situation is under control,” said Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department.

A gun was recovered, Bernal told KTLA-TV.

Police cars blocked off an intersection near the school, and parents gathered at the street corner, talking on their phones and awaiting word on their children. Two ambulances pulled away from the area.

Gloria Echeverria was waiting outside a line of police tape for word on her 13-year-old son.

“I’m just hoping it has nothing to do with him,” she said. “I’m just scared for all the kids — school is supposed to be a safe place for them, and apparently it’s not.”

Students at middle and high schools in Los Angeles are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has a policy that requires every middle and high school campus to conduct daily random searches at different hours of the school day for students in the sixth grade and up.

An audit released in April found 10 percent of schools did not conduct daily searches and one-fourth did not have enough metal detector wands.

Officials have not said whether students at the school were subject to any weapons screening Thursday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.