HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Both lanes of state Highway 92 are closed Friday morning because of a large overturned recycling truck east of Half Moon Bay, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
CHP Officer Art Montiel said that CHP received the call at 7:38 a.m. that a truck was flipped just east of Skyline Boulevard. After arriving, officers provided one-way traffic control to ease commute driving.
Tow trucks are at the scene right now trying to get the truck upright. No injuries have been reported, Montiel said.
There is no estimate when the lanes will open back up.
