SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A student at a San Francisco high school was detained Friday afternoon after being caught on campus with a firearm, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department received a call at approximately 12:25 p.m. reporting a student with a firearm at the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts at 555 Portola Avenue.

Police said that school staff members observed the student and firearm and immediately reported it. The school went on lockdown once the student was spotted with the gun.

The student left campus and was subsequently found and detained without incident, according to police. The firearm was also recovered.

Police said that no threats were made and no one was injured during the incident. Police did not say how or why the student had the firearm and are continuing their investigation of the incident. There was no word as to whether the teen might be charged.