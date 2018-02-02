WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are angry about the release of a classified GOP memo intended to show surveillance abuses at the FBI. They say it’s an underhanded effort to protect President Donald Trump and discredit the investigations into Russian election meddling.
Democrats on the House intelligence panel had tried to block the memo’s release. They say it mischaracterizes the motivations behind a 2016 surveillance warrant on Trump campaign official Carter Page.
They also criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes for not having read the classified material that formed the basis for the memo.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says that by disclosing classified information, Trump had “sent his friend Putin a bouquet.” She’s referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Democrats on the House Judiciary committee said House Republicans are “accomplices” to obstruction of justice.
