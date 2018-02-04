VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A recent campaign by the California Highway Patrol nabbed 307 DUI arrests in the Bay Area and officers were rigorously patrolling on Super Bowl Sunday as well, the CHP said.

The “Enough is Enough” zero tolerance campaign ran from Jan. 22 through Jan. 31 after several high-profile DUI-related traffic collisions, according to the CHP.

During the campaign, all available personnel patrolled CHP roadways in the Bay Area with a zero tolerance approached to drunk or drugged driving. The CHP’s Golden Gate division arrested 307 impaired drivers, according to the CHP.

Thirteen of these arrests were solely marijuana-related, the CHP noted.

On Super Bowl Sunday all available personnel, including command staff, middle managers, supervisors and officers, are on patrol, according to the CHP.

During last year’s Super Bowl, one person was killed in California in an alcohol-involved collision and 41 others were injured, according to the CHP.

The law enforcement agency is asking individuals hosting Super Bowl parties to do their part by keeping impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

“Have a game plan ready to avoid a tragedy. Leave your car keys at home if you will be consuming alcoholic beverages, and use public transportation, a designated driver or a ride-hailing service to stay safe,”

Warren Stanley, acting commissioner of the CHP, said in a statement.

