SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A multi-vehicle collision has shut down streets in the area of Mendocino Avenue and Fountaingrove Parkway in north Santa Rosa Monday morning, a dispatcher with the REDCOM Sonoma County Fire and Emergency Dispatch Center said.
The 9:25 a.m. collision involved 10 vehicles and a big-rig, the dispatcher said. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported six vehicles caught fire and at least five people were injured.
Black smoke was clearly seen in the area. Streets in the area were shut down, the dispatcher said. There was no information yet from authorities on possible injuries in the crash.
