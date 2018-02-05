Filed Under:Big Rig Crash, Crash, Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A multi-vehicle collision has shut down streets in the area of Mendocino Avenue and Fountaingrove Parkway in north Santa Rosa Monday morning, a dispatcher with the REDCOM Sonoma County Fire and Emergency Dispatch Center said.

The 9:25 a.m. collision involved 10 vehicles and a big-rig, the dispatcher said.  The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported six vehicles caught fire and at least five people were injured.

Black smoke was clearly seen in the area. Streets in the area were shut down, the dispatcher said. There was no information yet from authorities on possible injuries in the crash.

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Do you have to show proof that you are a complete idiot in order to live in Santa Rosa or can any idiot live there?
    I mean seriously…there is an abundance of dopes who seem to exist in that loser city.
    Hopefully there are some serious injuries.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch