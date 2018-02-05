Filed Under:DUI, Hit-and-run collision, Injury, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI after his vehicle hit several other vehicles, a pedestrian and a San Francisco Municipal Railway shelter, police said Monday.

Officers were called at 9:48 p.m. to a serious of collisions that started in the 100 block of Duboce Avenue and ended near Market Street and Octavia Boulevard.

The 39-year-old suspect driver collided with multiple vehicles on Duboce Avenue where he injured one person. The suspect then drove away and collided with a pedestrian and then a Muni shelter, according to police.

One victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries while another was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered
life-threatening.

Police did not release the driver’s identity.

