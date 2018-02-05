RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A 5-year-old girl was injured when a pit bull attacked her in Point Pinole Regional Shoreline in Richmond Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.
At 11:50 a.m. a CHP helicopter was on patrol over Contra Costa County when Richmond firefighters broadcast a report of the attack.
The helicopter crew located the victim, told firefighters the best way to get to her and then landed the helicopter close by.
A paramedic from the helicopter provided care to the girl before she was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
CHP officials said the girl was bitten by a pit bull that was not on a leash. The girl suffered minor injuries.
The attack is being investigated by Contra Costa County Animal Services and the East Bay Regional Park District.
