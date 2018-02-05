SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s attorney general says his office will oversee reforms at the San Francisco Police Department after the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to scale back a program that helped departments improve community relations.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced an agreement Monday with San Francisco and its police department to evaluate the implementation of reforms recommended by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Obama Administration.
As part of an Obama-era policing program, law enforcement agencies had been receiving advice and technical assistance to improve their practices in areas such as officer use-of-force, racial bias, community policing, accountability, recruitment and hiring.
In September 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the policing program would no longer provide resources or guidance. It also advised San Francisco it would no longer provide review of the proposed reforms.
