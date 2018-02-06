PATTERSON (CBS SF) – Authorities in Patterson arrested a teen last week in connection with a video posted on a private Facebook page that showed the young man throwing a cat into a lake.
Patterson Police Services received multiple tips about the disturbing video late on Thursday, February 1. The clip had been posted on a private Facebook group page for local residents and showed a young man throwing a cat in large body of water as he and others people present laughed.
Patterson Police Services Facebook page also got several private messages informing authorities of the video and of the identity of the subject.
Overnight, deputies investigated the incident and confirmed the identity of the suspect as 18-year-old Patterson resident Garratt Haile. Deputies contacted Haile at his home and interviewed him before arresting him Friday morning. Haile was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for felony animal cruelty.
Authorities said they believe the crime happened several months ago. Detectives are still investigating this incident to identify other subjects and the location where the incident took place.
“This is an excellent example of the public’s cooperation and we certainly appreciate it,” said Patterson Police Services Chief Jeff Dirkse. “With calls we received and the information shared to us via social media, we were able to quickly investigate, identify, and make an arrest in this case.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Patterson Police Services Deputy Torres at 209-652-5385.