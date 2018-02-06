USPS' Mister Rogers Stamp (Photo Credit: U.S. Postal Service)
PITTSBURGH, PA (KCBS) — It’ll be a beautiful day in the neighborhood on March 23rd, when the U.S. Postal Service unveils its new Forever stamp featuring Mister Rogers.
The ceremony will happen at the same Pittsburgh public television station where the show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced.
The stamp features Fred Rogers and the royal puppet King Friday XIII.
Rogers produced, wrote and hosted “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for over 30 years. He died in 2003 at the age of 74 after a battle with stomach cancer.
The ceremony will stream live on The U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook page.
– Frni Beyer