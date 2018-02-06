Filed Under:Mister Rogers, Stamp, U.S. Postal Service
USPS' Mister Rogers Stamp (Photo Credit: U.S. Postal Service)

KCBS_740

PITTSBURGH, PA (KCBS) — It’ll be a beautiful day in the neighborhood on March 23rd, when the U.S. Postal Service unveils its new Forever stamp featuring Mister Rogers.

The ceremony will happen at the same Pittsburgh public television station where the show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced.

The stamp features Fred Rogers and the royal puppet King Friday XIII.

Rogers produced, wrote and hosted “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for over 30 years. He died in 2003 at the age of 74 after a battle with stomach cancer.

The ceremony will stream live on The U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook page.

– Frni Beyer
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch